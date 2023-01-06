Chelsea have intensified their efforts to sign the Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to a report from Fichajes, Graham Potter wants to sign the French international winger and the Blues are prepared to grant his request by signing the 25-year-old this month.

Chelsea wingers Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have been quite underwhelming this season and Dembele could prove to be an upgrade on both players. He has been in fine form for Barcelona scoring 6 goals and picking up 7 assists across all competitions.

The Frenchman will certainly add more cutting edge in the final third and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can convince the Spanish club to part with the player midway through the campaign.

Despite their financial problems, the Spanish giants might not be keen on weakening their squad in January and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Meanwhile, Dembele has established himself as a key player for Xavi Hernandez and he might not be angling for a move away from Barcelona in January either.

However, Chelsea have the financial resources to submit a lucrative offer for the player and they could certainly tempt Barcelona into considering a potential sale.

Club owner Todd Boehly spent heavily at the start of the season and the Blues have been quite ambitious in January as well.

They have already signed David Fofana and Benoit Badiashile to improve their squad. Adding Dembele will be the icing on the cake for the London club.

Chelsea will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and they need quality players in order for that to happen.

Dembele is a proven match winner and he could transform Chelsea in the final third during the second half of the campaign.