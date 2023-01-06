Chelsea, Newcastle eyeing world-class attacker available for €50-60m

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 30-year-old Brazilian international is a target for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle united.

Apparently, PSG are prepared to let the player leave for a fee of around €50-60 million, and the two Premier League clubs have been named as potential destinations.

Neymar has been in impressive form for PSG this season scoring 15 goals and picking up 13 assists in just 21 appearances across all competitions, and he could help both English clubs challenge for the major trophies once again.

Chelsea have been quite mediocre in the final third this season and Neymar could transform their attacking unit.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are one of the richest clubs in the world and they are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies. The 30-year-old Brazilian international could spearhead their project and help them return to their former glories.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes a fan of 25-year-old as West Ham eye Premier League ace
‘We have to stick together’ – Graham Potter voices concerns over growing injury list at Chelsea
(Video) ‘We have to just get on with it’ – Graham Potter speaks out on Manchester City loss

The reported asking price is affordable for both clubs and it remains to be seen if either of them is willing to come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The reason PSG are looking to part ways with Neymar is because of his astronomical wages and the French outfit are looking to reduce their wage bill.

Neymar has proven himself in Spain and France. The opportunity to move to England could be a tempting proposition for the world-class winger at the end of the season.

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.