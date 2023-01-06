Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 30-year-old Brazilian international is a target for Premier League clubs Chelsea and Newcastle united.

Apparently, PSG are prepared to let the player leave for a fee of around €50-60 million, and the two Premier League clubs have been named as potential destinations.

Neymar has been in impressive form for PSG this season scoring 15 goals and picking up 13 assists in just 21 appearances across all competitions, and he could help both English clubs challenge for the major trophies once again.

Chelsea have been quite mediocre in the final third this season and Neymar could transform their attacking unit.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are one of the richest clubs in the world and they are looking to put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies. The 30-year-old Brazilian international could spearhead their project and help them return to their former glories.

The reported asking price is affordable for both clubs and it remains to be seen if either of them is willing to come forward with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The reason PSG are looking to part ways with Neymar is because of his astronomical wages and the French outfit are looking to reduce their wage bill.

Neymar has proven himself in Spain and France. The opportunity to move to England could be a tempting proposition for the world-class winger at the end of the season.