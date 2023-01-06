Chelsea have been urged to sell “woeful and useless” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his recent display against Manchester City.

Chelsea faced Manchester City on Thursday night in the Premier League with Graham Potter’s side ravaged with injuries. Chelsea’s chances of beating the Premier League champions were slim before kick-off, but with two injuries in the first half their problems worsened.

Aubameyang was brought on for Raheem Sterling after he was the first to get injured after a few minutes, and it wasn’t an impressive display from the Gabonese striker.

Now, former Chelsea player Chris Sutton has urged Potter to get rid of Aubameyang after a “woeful and useless” display.

“I’m always wary to criticise players for lack of effort or poor body language but Aubameyang absolutely epitomised that. I thought he was woeful and hopeless and didn’t give anywhere near enough. He looked disinterested and I suspect Graham Potter will be thinking, ‘blimey, he is never going to play in a Chelsea jersey again under me’,” said Sutton, speaking with the BBC, as relayed by the Mirror.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leaving in the January transfer window, Aubameyang was expected to be the man to step in and become Chelsea’s focal point in attack.

However, it’s clear to see that the former Arsenal striker isn’t the player he once was, and the transfer to Chelsea has been a complete failure so far.