Exclusive: ‘Want to sign him’ – Christian Falk confirms Dortmund’s ‘option No.1’ in the transfer market as Weston Mckennie claim made

Borussia Dortmund are understood to remain highly interested in the prospect of landing Ajax’s World Cup gem Mohammed Kudus.

The German outfit are said to be holding the Ghanian international in mind ahead of a potential exit from their most prized midfield asset in Jude Bellingham who has courted interest from Europe’s elite.

Able to play as both an attacking midfielder and a striker, the 22-year-old would plug two potential gaps should the club lose Youssoufa Moukoko and Jude Bellingham across the next couple of transfer windows.

“Dortmund are searching for a player like Weston McKennie but I heard that option No.1 is Mohammed Kudus of Ajax. There are still talks with him and they want to sign him if it’s possible to arrange,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his CaughtOffside column.

“I’m sure McKennie’s on the list but I think they’re talking mainly about other names but if they don’t come then he could, I think, be an option.

“Dortmund know what assurances they can give Kudus. Every player who has the quality has made their way at Dortmund.”

The ex-Nordsjaelland star has enjoyed a relatively prolific campaign in the Dutch top-flight so far, amassing 12 goal contributions in 21 appearances (across all competitions).

Depending on how Dortmund complete their season, there’s the possibility that the Bundesliga-based side will be able to offer Kudus Champions League football.

Perhaps their biggest selling point, however, remains their ability to transform high-potential talents into global stars who go on to attract bids from some of the top clubs in world football.

“You see [Jadon] Sancho hasn’t performed so well (sorry about that!) at United but the point is that he made the mark at Dortmund, becoming a player that United paid a lot of money for and he’s not the first one,” the BILD journalist went on to say.

“I think, if a player is young and clever, he knows what a big chance it is to get trained by Dortmund.

“They also don’t throw obstacles in the way of players who they’ve improved and then want to seek the next big step.”