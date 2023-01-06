David Moyes a fan of 25-year-old as West Ham eye Premier League ace

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fichajes, West Ham United are keen on signing the defender this month and manager David Moyes is a fan of the 25-year-old right-back.

Wan-Bissaka has had a difficult time at Manchester United this season and he has started just three league matches for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The former Crystal Palace defender needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career and it seems that he will need to leave Old Trafford in order to get his career back on track.

West Ham could definitely use quality defensive reinforcements in January and the 25-year-old could prove to be a smart acquisition.

The former Palace star has the quality to develop into a key player for the Hammers and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Vladimir Coufal who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

West Ham have had a difficult campaign so far and they are currently flirting with relegation. They will need to improve their squad in order to beat the drop and Wan-Bissaka could have a definitive impact during the second half of the season. The Hammers have conceded 24 goals in 18 league games and the Manchester United defender will help them tighten up at the back.

Portuguese international Diogo Dalot has been the first choice right back for manager Erik ten Hag and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to let Wan-Bissaka leave the club this month on loan or permanently.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham comes forward with a concrete offer for the 25-year-old in the coming weeks.