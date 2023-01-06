Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland on a loan for the reason of the season.

Martin Dubravka was recently recalled from his loan at Manchester United, returning to Newcastle, leaving just Tom Heaton and David De Gea at the club.

An injury to either player could be catastrophic, for United have now opted to bring in a backup to their current crop of goalkeepers.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Butland from Crystal Palace on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Butland wasn’t playing regularly for Crystal Palace so he’s a player who’s used to playing as a backup. With De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Butland has a chance to prove himself and potentially become United’s number one if the Spanish goalkeeper decides to leave the club.

Butland’s experience with his club and country could be hugely beneficial to the young Manchester United goalkeepers coming through the academy. Butland has played nine times for his country.