Erik Ten Hag confirms Man United attacker available for Everton FA Cup clash

Man United may be in good form, but they’re down to the bare bones when it comes to strikers so Erik Ten Hag will be relieved that Anthony Martial is fit and available to face Everton in the FA Cup on Friday night.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from the club at the end of last year, the Red Devils have been left with just Martial and Marcus Rashford as the team’s most recognised strikers.

However, although Rashford is in red-hot form after scoring in all four of his last Premier League games, Martial has struggled, once again, to maintain his fitness.

Hauled off with just under 30 minutes to go against Bournemouth earlier in the week, concerns were once again raised over the Frenchman’s fitness.

However, looking ahead to Friday’s cup clash against Frank Lampard’s struggling Toffees, Ten Hag, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “He’s available but it’s different.

“He came off but he didn’t play that much in the first half of the season so we have to bring him slowly back into 90 minutes.

“He can play 90 minutes but [if we’re playing him] in a row of games we have to protect him so he can have the strength, the power to deliver over 90 minutes, every third day.”

The Red Devils’ third-round FA Cup clash, which is set to be played at Old Trafford, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on ITV.