Exclusive: Chelsea and Manchester United target set to prioritise a move to the Premier League

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Marcus Thuram is set to prioritise a move to the Premier League.

A recent report from BILD recently claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Thuram. Chelsea are also said to be interested in signing Thuram, according to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, with the French international out of contract at the end of the season.

With the January transfer window in full flow, Thuram is able to speak to clubs ahead of a summer free transfer.

Now, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Thuram prioritises a move to the Premier League.

“The Premier League is a priority for Marcus Thuram, for sure. Inter Milan are interested. I’m told it’s too early to decide.

Thuram will take his time because being a free agent in June means it’s a big opportunity for him and it can change at any time.”

Thuram has been in excellent form this season, so if the likes of Manchester United or Chelsea are able to pick him up on a free transfer, it could be a shrewd bit of business. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, any interested club may look to get ahead in the race and make an offer in January, with Monchengladbach likely to accept a lower offer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.