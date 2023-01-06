Exclusive: Chelsea are now in the race to sign winger but his priority is to join Premier League rivals

Chelsea are now in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykaylo Mudryk but his priority is to join Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Mudryk has been showcasing his talent for Ukraine over the last few years and is quickly becoming a hot prospect in Europe. Not only in Ukraine, Mudryk has been exceptional on the biggest stage in the Champions League.

His raw pace and dribbling ability make him an almost impossible winger to play against, so it’s no surprise to see Premier League clubs taking a look at him.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea and Arsenal are now in talks to sign Mudryk, but his priority remains Arsenal.

“Chelsea have confirmed their interest in Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal have also been in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk for more than a month.

The situation remains the same – Arsenal’s bid wasn’t enough to convince Shakhtar whilst Chelsea are now interested. We will now have to wait and see the next steps. It’s important to remember that Mudryk’s priority is still to join Arsenal, for sure.”

After recently confirming the signings of Datro Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, Chelsea aren’t messing around in this transfer window. Despite Mudryk preferring a move to Arsenal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea win the race.

Ultimately, if Chelsea offer more money Shakhtar are likely to accept, so Mudryk may not get his dream move after all.

