Exclusive: Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid leading the race for England international

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are leading the race for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment. A regular for both club and country, Bellingham has performed exceptionally on the biggest stage despite being just 19 years old.

If Bellingham becomes available over the next few months, there’s no doubt a host of clubs will be interested in signing the England international.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there are three clubs leading the race to secure his signature, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Jude Bellingham remains a priority for Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid. These three clubs are leading the race. All three clubs are in contact with Bellingham’s team. As of now, nothing has been decided.”

There’s no doubt Bellingham will be desperate to play in the Champions League at his next club, so Liverpool will have to improve their results if they wasn’t to stand a chance of convincing him to make the switch to Anfield.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are almost guaranteed to qualify, so it will be interesting to see where Bellingham ends up depending on Liverpool’s final league position.