Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is considering a new contract offer from the club but a decision is yet to be made.

Firmino is set to be out of contract at the end of the season. With Darwin Nunez through the door, Firmino may not receive the game time he once did, so a move away from the club to finish his career may have crossed his mind.

A report from El Chiringuito claimed that Barcelona were interested in a move to sign Firmino, and Fabrizio Romano has now had his say on the situation, speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“Roberto Firmino is currently considering a new contract from Liverpool. The proposal is a short-term deal and no final decision has been made. Jurgen Klopp wants Firmino to stay, that’s for sure. There’s been no offer from Barcelona, I’m told. Barcelona are focusing on selling players.”

Extending Firmino’s contract would be beneficial to Liverpool even if they don’t plan on keeping hold of him. The Brazilian has showcased at times this season that he still has the ability, so tieing him down to a new deal will allow Liverpool to receive a transfer fee for him.

Despite Nunez being first choice, Liverpool need options up top, especially considering their current injury issues.