A footballer has been arrested after police found 100kg of cocaine in their luggage at Paris airport.

According to Le Parisien, Jean-Manuel Nedra, 29, who plays for Aiglon du Lamentin in Martinique’s first division, was found at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport with 100kg of cocaine in his luggage.

Nedra and his partner were arrested and was placed in pre-trial custody.

Nedra isn’t the most well known footballer in the world, but he has represented his country at international level.