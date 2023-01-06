Former Chelsea star Gianluca Vialli has passed away at the age of 58

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea player Gianluca Vialli has passed away at the age of 58.

Vialli ended his playing career with Chelsea after a successful spell in Italy. The Italian striker went on to manage Chelsea, taking up a player-manager role.

Vialli played 59 times for his country, scoring 16 goals and won countless trophies across multiple clubs, including the Champions League with Juventus.

After battling with cancer, Vialli has now sadly passed away at the age of 58, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool star considering new deal but no decision has been made
Exclusive: Journalist explains finer details of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr
Exclusive: Chelsea are now in the race to sign winger but his priority is to join Premier League rivals

58 is far too young. Vialli will go down as one of the most prolific strikers in European football history. The former Chelsea man scored 259 league goals across four clubs, including a sensational 40 goals in 88 games for Chelsea.

Tributes have poured in since the news broke that Vialli had passed away, with Chelsea, Ray Parlour, and Watford, a club he used to manage, all posting their condolences.

It’s another sad day in football after he recently lost another legend in Pele. Hopefully Vialli will receive the tributes he deserves across football grounds over the next week or so.

 

More Stories gianluca vialli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.