Former Chelsea star Gianluca Vialli has passed away at the age of 58

Former Chelsea player Gianluca Vialli has passed away at the age of 58.

Vialli ended his playing career with Chelsea after a successful spell in Italy. The Italian striker went on to manage Chelsea, taking up a player-manager role.

Vialli played 59 times for his country, scoring 16 goals and won countless trophies across multiple clubs, including the Champions League with Juventus.

After battling with cancer, Vialli has now sadly passed away at the age of 58, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Italian legend Gianluca Vialli has sadly passed away at the age of 58, after his brave battle with cancer. A kind guy, a fantastic striker, a real man appreciated by everyone in football and outside sports world. Thoughts go out to his family. RIP, Gianluca ?? pic.twitter.com/I0CcqWNzaM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023

58 is far too young. Vialli will go down as one of the most prolific strikers in European football history. The former Chelsea man scored 259 league goals across four clubs, including a sensational 40 goals in 88 games for Chelsea.

Tributes have poured in since the news broke that Vialli had passed away, with Chelsea, Ray Parlour, and Watford, a club he used to manage, all posting their condolences.

It’s another sad day in football after he recently lost another legend in Pele. Hopefully Vialli will receive the tributes he deserves across football grounds over the next week or so.