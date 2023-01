Following Elliot Dickman’s unexpected departure last week – only 14 months after his appointment – The Talk of the Toon has stated that the 51-year-old is one of several candidates for the position of U21s Lead Player Development Coach.

Stone has a history with Newcastle United, having worked with Alan Pardew and Steve McClaren at the first-team level from 2010 to 2015.

A decision on the position has not yet been made, but the club is expected to announce updates on the restructuring of its academy in the near future.

He became the U23 manager at Burnley in 2018 and was eventually promoted to work alongside Sean Dyche in 2021. However, he was let go once Sean Dyche was sacked last April.And as per the latest report he is now in line to return to the Premier League with his old club Newcastle.