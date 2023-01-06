Former Premier League star arrested in Dublin after police chase – cocaine worth E4,500 seized from car

An ex-Premier League player was arrested by Gardaí after being found with cocaine worth €4,500.
The former Premier League player was chased by the Irish police in Dublin on Thursday night, according to The Irish Mirror.
Following a garda pursuit, the suspect was apprehended, and a large quantity of ‘suspected cocaine,’ estimated to be worth E4,500, was seized.
The 30-year-old was arrested with another man for ‘drug possession’ and ‘dangerous driving’, according to The Irish Mirror. They were both released from Crumlin Garda Station the following morning.
‘Gardaí arrested two men (aged in their 30s) in the early hours of Friday morning, January 6, 2023, in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12.‘A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle.‘Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.‘They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.’