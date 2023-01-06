Graeme Jones is pushing for Newcastle to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in the January transfer window.

Jones worked with Tielemans during his time as part of the Belgium national team coaching staff, working closely with Roberto Martinez.

Now, The Athletic have reported that Jones is pushing for Newcastle to make a move for Tielemans during the January transfer window.

With Tielemans out of contract at the end of the season, Leicester may be forced to cash in during January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.