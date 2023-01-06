Journalist Dean Jones has ranked Arsenal’s chances of signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister this January transfer window.

The 24-year-old impressed on the biggest stage last month when he played a key role in the heart of Argentina’s midfield throughout their journey to lifting the World Cup.

Since then Mac Allister has garnered interest from fellow Premier League sides in the form of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Atletico Madrid have joined the race from abroad, according to the Daily Mail.

Whilst the clubs appreciate the Argentine, it’s highly unlikely the Seagulls will let one of their top talents go midway through the season. Mac Allister told BBC Radio Sussex that he “feels really good with this club and my team-mates”, so he won’t be pushing for a move anytime soon.

Dean Jones on Mac Allister

Still, if he continues showcasing his talents in the Premier League for the rest of the campaign, a bidding war may be on the horizon in the summer.

Dean Jones weighed in on Arsenal’s chances to GiveMeSport, saying: “The way we have to look at this right now is that Mac Allister isn’t going to be leaving; that just seems to be the underlying truth from a Brighton point of view.

“And so, he might be at the moment the more exciting player to come in, but he’s probably more unrealistic than anybody else, say a [Youri] Tielemans, also coming through.”