Journalist suggests West Ham could make a sensational swoop for Liverpool star

A journalist has suggested West Ham could make a move for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino.

Firmino is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, but Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Liverpool have offered the Brazilian a new short-term deal.

However, with Darwin Nunez brought in during the summer transfer window, Firmino is starting to see his game time limited.

Now, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, West Ham could make a move for Firmino in the next two transfer windows.

“I could see Firmino leaving, certainly in the summer, if not this month. I think there will be clubs looking at Firmino maybe West Ham, who need firepower,” said Crook, speaking on talkSPORT.

Firmino would certainly be an excellent addition to many clubs in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt the Brazilian would be keen to continue playing Champions League football.

With an offer from Liverpool on the table, sticking around and fighting for his place may be the best move for him.

After a disappointing season so far, attracting a player the calibre of Firmino won’t be easy for West Ham unless they drastically improve their league position.