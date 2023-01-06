Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo and has noted one characteristic that sets him aside from other players.

Gakpo is yet to make his debut for the club but could be given the nod tomorrow when Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a third-round FA Cup tie at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, however, Klopp and the hierarchy on Merseyside swooped in and secured an agreement within hours of a bid being submitted. Gakpo is currently their only winter signing so far.

This season, Liverpool have looked unrecognisable compared to the past few years. They sit sixth in the Premier League and have picked up five league losses already, three more than what they achieved across the entirety of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Klopp on Gakpo’s decision to sign

Klopp has noted his side’s poor form and how it makes Gakpo’s decision to join the struggling side an admirable move, as they now face a difficult quest to finish in the top four. He said (via The Irish Times): “There were easier moments to join Liverpool. Last year [in January] we were not qualified for the Champions League already but it looked like that would happen.

“This year we cannot guarantee that, but Cody never asked. From time to time, players ask: ‘Do you think you can make the Champions League?’ But he can read the table himself so he knew it would be a tight decision.

”What I like about this is that he is obviously a guy who doesn’t want to jump on a running train, he wants to push the train. I like that a lot. Good for him because it always helps in life if you are a little bit like that.”