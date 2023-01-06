According to Washington Post journalist Steven Goff, Mateusz Klich’s transfer from Leeds United to DC United is getting closer and might be finished in the next five days.

Following the 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old said his final farewells at Elland Road.

Mateusz Klich / D.C United update: Sides have verbal agreement on Designated Player contract but nothing signed yet, per sources. Polish midfielder bade farewell to Leeds yesterday. All signs point to sides closing deal soon. DCU opens training camp in earnest next week. #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 5, 2023

According to the dependable US journalist, the midfielder’s transfer to the US capital is almost complete because he will soon undergo his physical at the club where he is likely to join.