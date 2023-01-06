Leeds midfielder reaches verbal agreement with MLS club

Posted by

According to Washington Post journalist Steven Goff, Mateusz Klich’s transfer from Leeds United to DC United is getting closer and might be finished in the next five days.

Following the 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old said his final farewells at Elland Road.

According to the dependable US journalist, the midfielder’s transfer to the US capital is almost complete because he will soon undergo his physical at the club where he is likely to join.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.