Liverpool defender told he isn’t good enough to play for Reds in damning assessment

Nat Phillips is not up to the standard required to be a Liverpool player.

That is the view of former player turned TalkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy, who believes Phillips is ‘way off’ the level needed to be a success at Anfield.

Phillips, 25, joined Liverpool’s youth academy from Bolton Wanderers back in 2016.

After being promoted through the academy ranks, the English defender, with the help of several seasons on loan at Stuttgart, found himself part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team options – although the timing was key in the 25-year-old’s senior chances after Virgil Van Dijk picked up a season-ending injury, leaving the Reds desperately short at the back.

Nevertheless, Phillips, who made his debut in 2020, has since gone on to make just 28 club appearances with the Bolton-born defender’s latest run-of-games coming from another loan spell, this time with Bournemouth last season.

Now looking unlikely to reignite his Anfield career, Murphy has hinted that the Reds should look to part ways with Phillips.

“I think he’s way off, to be honest,” Murphy told TalkSPORT.

“The bigger problem would be more the midfield. I still feel that when you haven’t got Henderson in there, there’s a miss, physically and the leadership as well,” he added.

“I didn’t see anybody the other night [against Brentford], maybe Robbo [Andy Robertson] when he came on, he does it a little bit.

“But you know the second corner, the third corner, the ball kept ending up in the back of the net, I didn’t see anybody digging anybody out.

“Jordan, if you go and watch Liverpool or England play, all you can hear is Jordan Henderson organising, shouting, kicking people up the backside.

“They didn’t seem to have it in the first half, it was a really worrying display [vs Brentford].”