Manchester United are reportedly looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and manager Erik ten Hag has identified Mohammed Kudus as a target.

According to a report from Daily Star, ten Hag wants to raid his former club Ajax for the 22-year-old Ghana international and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can pull off the move before the January window closes.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo as well but the former PSV Eindhoven attacker has now joined Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United will have to improve their attacking options, especially after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and the 22-year-old Ghana international could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Kudus has 10 goals and two assists across all competitions for Ajax this season and he has been outstanding in the Champions League scoring four goals and picking up two assists in six group games.

On top of that, the 22-year-old was very impressive for his country in the recently concluded World Cup where he scored two goals in three group matches.

There is no doubt that the versatile forward has the quality to thrive at a top club like Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can come to an agreement with the Dutch outfit.

Apparently, the player is rated at £40 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line.

Kudus can operate in wide areas as well as a centre forward. Furthermore, he can drop down and operate as the number ten as well. His versatility will be an added bonus for ten Hag if the Red Devils manage to sign him.

Ten Hag knows all about the player and the 22-year-old won’t need time to adapt to the Dutchman’s system having played under him at Ajax. The move would be ideal for both parties.