Man Utd open initial talks to sign 24-year-old Ligue 1 ace wanted by Spurs

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the French international defender Axel Disasi.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Manchester United have opened initial negotiations to sign the 24-year-old defender from Monaco.

However, they are not the only Premier League clubs keen on signing the Frenchman. Apparently West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Disasi as well.

It Is no secret that Manchester United will need to sign a quality defender, especially with Harry Maguire’s long-term future at the club uncertain.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring the 24-year-old Frenchman to Old Trafford in the coming months. Meanwhile, Tottenham will need to find a reliable partner for Cristian Romero, and the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Clement Lenglet have been largely unconvincing this season.

Disasi could prove to be a quality long-term addition to Antonio Conte’s side.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for the defender and joining clubs like Manchester United or Tottenham could help him develop further and fulfill his potential.

Disasi has been a reliable performer for Monaco at the back and he has the potential to develop into a top-class defender with coaching and experience. The Frenchman could prove to be a quality long-term addition to both Premier League clubs.

The 24-year-old can play in a back four as well as the right-sided centre back in a back three. Disasi is composed on the ball and he is strong in the air. He has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in England football.