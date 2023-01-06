Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford this evening in an FA Cup third-round tie.

The Red Devils are looking to pick up their eighth consecutive home win, as well as keep their name in the hat for a chance at silverware in Erik ten Hag’s first season.

Ten Hag has opted to deploy Luke Shaw out of his usual position for the third time in four matches – at centre-back alongside Raphael Varane, whilst right-back Diogo Dalot returns from injury to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Take a look at their full lineup below:

? Presenting your 11 Reds to take on Everton in the #FACup! ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 6, 2023

Everton

Pressure continues to mount on Frank Lampard; he has the Toffees sat in 18th – the relegation zone of the Premier League and has overseen nine league losses this season. His future in the dugout hangs in the balance.

He is without academy graduate Anthony Gordon but Demarai Gray, who scored a stunning goal to level the score against Manchester City last week, leads the line.