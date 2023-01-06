Must-win clash for Frank Lampard: Confirmed lineups for FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford this evening in an FA Cup third-round tie. 

The Red Devils are looking to pick up their eighth consecutive home win, as well as keep their name in the hat for a chance at silverware in Erik ten Hag’s first season.

Ten Hag has opted to deploy Luke Shaw out of his usual position for the third time in four matches – at centre-back alongside Raphael Varane, whilst right-back Diogo Dalot returns from injury to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Take a look at their full lineup below:

Everton

Pressure continues to mount on Frank Lampard; he has the Toffees sat in 18th – the relegation zone of the Premier League and has overseen nine league losses this season. His future in the dugout hangs in the balance.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle left disappointed as Premier League rivals sign one of their main targets
Former Newcastle man linked with a surprise return to the club
West Ham have already ‘spoken’ with striker’s representatives who has 10 goals in 16 games

He is without academy graduate Anthony Gordon but Demarai Gray, who scored a stunning goal to level the score against Manchester City last week, leads the line.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Everton Frank Lampard Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.