Eddie Howe has set his sights on young Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, but it may take some convincing.

The 21-year-old has already made a remarkable 117 appearances for Flamengo’s first-team.

SPORT in Germany has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing the defensive midfielder to bolster their squad, whilst Rudy Galetti has also confirmed the Magpies’ desire to oversee a deal.

?? #Newcastle would like to strengthen – if possible as early as January – the midfield (and the attack as well). ? Among the names followed by #NUFC, there is also Joao Gomes, #Flamengo midfielder. ?? @Lemos_Santos #Transfers pic.twitter.com/jDcf2bbVqU — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) January 5, 2023

Gomes’ preference could hurt Howe

A significant blow in Eddie Howe’s pursuit of Gomes is that the player has previously professed his love for the Merseyside club via an Instagram live, meaning if Jurgen Klopp was to approach Gomes and his representatives, the youngster would likely be keen on making the switch.

However, Liverpool have overseen a dismal start to their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign this season and face a difficult quest to finish in the top four. Meanwhile, Newcastle sit joint-third in the league and have lost just one match all season, compared to this time last year, they were actively trying to avoid relegation.

Howe and the board are building an exciting project that will appear tempting to players across Europe.