Marcus Thuram will not be joining Newcastle in the January transfer window, as has been exclusively revealed by Christian Falk in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

There is the possibility that Gladbach’s resolve could be tested, however, should a ‘big offer’ be supplied.

“Newcastle’s interest in Marcus Thuram was serious, that’s true. They decided already in this window that they won’t go to Newcastle,” the reporter said.

“Everyone has to see what happened with Newcastle, nobody knows if they’ll get Champions League football.

“From Thuram’s side, they made a plan and decided to stay at Gladbach for the moment. If there’s a big offer, it has to come from a very big club – United is one of them, Bayern is one, Inter Milan and PSG.

“These four clubs are in their head. If they bring a good offer and Gladbach says ‘okay, for this money we have to sell him because we’ll lose him anyway’ they will do it.

“He won’t sign now at Newcastle as he’ll have so many options in the summer. But if one of these four clubs is knocking on his door then things could progress quickly.”

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile exit from Manchester United in the aftermath of a bridge-burning interview with Piers Morgan, Dean Jones told Give Me Sport that the Frenchman is viewed as a ‘feasible’ replacement for the now Al-Nassr star.

Newcastle’s takeover has granted them access to a higher-quality pool of talent, though it’s interesting to note that the third-placed outfit in the Premier League has been more than patient with its involvement in the transfer market.

Such an approach appears to have paid dividends for Eddie Howe’s men with the Englishman getting the best out of former perceived flop Joelinton whilst moves like the £40m transfer of Bruno Guimaraes have quietly bolstered the club.

Thuram could take the Magpies’ forward line to the next level, though it seems an unlikely move for the side as things currently stand.