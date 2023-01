Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has been offered a route out of Spain with Fenerbahce interested in signing him on loan.

Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea hasn’t exactly gone how many would have expected. The Belgian winger was one of the best players ever to have graced the Premier League on his day, but has struggled with regular injuries since moving to Madrid.

Now, according to Fichajes, Fenerbahce are looking to end his Madrid misery by signing him on loan.