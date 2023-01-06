Reliable journalist Cristian Falk reveals Liverpool’s transfer budget for the summer

According to football journalist Cristian Falk, Liverpool have between £200 and £250 million to spend this summer.

In his latest substack column for CaughtOffside, the reliable journalist mentioned that the club has kept aside a transfer budget of between £200m and £250m for the summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in the summer and will need to spend quite a lot if they want to beat the likes of Real Madrid who are at the moment favourites to sign him.

Another midfielder linked with a move to Anfield is Argentinian superstar Enzo Fernández and he too will cost a lot of money.

Jurgen Klopp’s team needs a serious revamp, particularly in the midfield department. They have signed only two midfielders since 2019 – Thiago and Arthur (on loan).

Thiago has undoubtedly been an excellent signing and is perhaps the only midfielder who has consistently performed for the Reds this season.

Liverpool signed Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day, but there will be no further additions to the squad during this month’s transfer window, according to reports. This means that the team, which desperately needs to invest in one or two midfielders, will be short-handed, making it extremely difficult for them to qualify for the Champions League next season based on their recent performances.

 

 

 

 

