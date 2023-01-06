According to football journalist Cristian Falk, Liverpool have between £200 and £250 million to spend this summer.

In his latest substack column for CaughtOffside, the reliable journalist mentioned that the club has kept aside a transfer budget of between £200m and £250m for the summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham in the summer and will need to spend quite a lot if they want to beat the likes of Real Madrid who are at the moment favourites to sign him.

Another midfielder linked with a move to Anfield is Argentinian superstar Enzo Fernández and he too will cost a lot of money.

Jurgen Klopp’s team needs a serious revamp, particularly in the midfield department. They have signed only two midfielders since 2019 – Thiago and Arthur (on loan).

Here's a look at Liverpool's incomings since the 2019 Summer window: pic.twitter.com/LPwPWN87v0 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 4, 2023

Thiago has undoubtedly been an excellent signing and is perhaps the only midfielder who has consistently performed for the Reds this season.