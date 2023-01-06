iNews has reported that Liverpool are considering making a transfer offer for Teun Koopmeiners.

Liverpool are in dire need of a midfielder and have been linked with a number of players, but keeping aside their interest in Bellingham, the interest in Koopmeiners may be the other genuine option.

This is not the first time they have been linked with the Dutch star. Back in 2021, Mundo Deportivo had reported that the Merseyside club were interested in Koopmeiners, with Jurgen Klopp believing the Atalanta midfielder could be the perfect replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who left the club to join PSG.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds have made a move to sign Koopmeiners, but contrary to the report from iNews, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta are unwilling to sell the Dutch star in January, unless they receive an offer ‘too good to turn down’.

Who is Teun Koopmeiners?

Koopmeiners should not be compared to Gini Wijnaldum. While the former Liverpool man was known for being defensively solid and an excellent holder of the ball, the Atalanta midfielder is much more of a technically gifted creative midfielder and not known for his defensive attributes with WhoScored citing it as a weakness of his game. He excels at dead-balls and is known for his long balls and key passes.