“Not good enough” – Stan Collymore says Man United nowhere near title contenders

Man United may currently find themselves in the Premier League’s top four and less than 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, but they’re not in the running for the title.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who thinks the Red Devils have ‘zero chance’ of lifting the Premier League this season.

United have been quietly going about their business. After ending the year with a late win against Fulham before breaking off for the winter World Cup and then returning and stringing together three consecutive victories against Forest, Wolves and most recently Bournemouth, the Red Devils now find themselves nine points behind Arsenal and just four off rivals Man City.

However, despite Erik Ten Hag’s progress since taking the Old Trafford hot seat last summer, Collymore thinks the 20-time league winners are still a couple of years off mounting a serious title challenge.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk recently about Man United being in the title race, but sorry folks, not for me,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I think there is zero chance they end up seriously fighting for this season’s Premier League title. They’re not good enough at the moment to put together a 10-game winning streak. They also don’t have the squad depth like their Manchester rivals do.

“When I look at this United team, I see the seeds of what Arsenal have done and that is having a manager in Erik Ten Hag who prefers developing his squad’s younger players, and I think that philosophy will guarantee two things – progress, but also inconsistent performances along the way.

“Ten Hag doesn’t look like the type of manager to push for huge signings in an attempt to drastically change his plans for his squad either, so it’ll take some more time for them to mount a genuine title challenge.

“In terms of what would be a successful domestic season this year, I think top four would be mission accomplished. It’s worth saying as well – my take on this wouldn’t change even if they do go out and beat Man City later this month because let’s not forget – we’re only halfway through the season. There is a very long way to go and I just don’t think they’re good enough to put together the kind of run required to sustain a title challenge. Simple as that.”

What do you think? – Can Man United challenge the likes of Arsenal and Man City, or will they drop off as the season goes? – Let us know in the comments.