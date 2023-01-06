‘They’re very close’ – Journalist drops an update on Chelsea star’s future

Chelsea reportedly closing in on a new contract for French international midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The 31-year-old defensive midfielder has a contract at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season and he has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club in recent months.

Apparently, Chelsea were willing to offer him a short-term extension and the player wanted a longer contract.

It seems that the two parties are now close to reaching an agreement and journalist Simon Phillips has revealed to GiveMeSport that Chelsea are very close to securing an extension with the French international midfielder.

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “Kanté I’m now told is expected to stay. They’ve got closer on the terms. “Initially, it was on Chelsea’s terms and Kanté wasn’t keen. It was all about the length of the contract. “I don’t know the exact length that they’re going to agree on, but they’re very close.”

Meanwhile, a report from FootMercato claims that the 31-year-old will sign a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2026.

Kante has not been able to contribute significantly this season because of persistent injury problems and the 31-year-old will be hoping to get over his niggling injury issues and establish himself as a key player for Chelsea in the coming seasons.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and Chelsea need to hold on to him if they want to challenge for the major trophies.

The midfielder Is still very much at his peak and the Blues will need his quality, experience, and winning mentality as they look to build a formidable squad in the coming seasons.

The Blues are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer when his contract expires and they cannot afford to lose two key midfielders in one window, that too on a free transfer.