Victor Orta is aiming to reunite with Wolves winger Adama Traore as Leeds look set to battle it out with Tottenham.

Traore has fallen down the pecking order at Wolves having only started six Premier League games this season in a struggling side. The Spanish speedster was shipped out to Barcelona on loan last season, but has since returned and failed to make his mark on this Wolves side.

A move away from the club is now possible, and according to TEAMtalk, Leeds are interested in signing Traore, but they will face competition from Tottenham.

The report claims that Orta is looking to reunite with Traore having signed him during his time at Middlesbrough. Traore is reportedly keen on staying in the Premier League and with Tottenham’s attack full of talent, Leeds could be the ideal destination for him.

Competing with Dejan Kulusevski for a starting spot at right-wing won’t be easy, whereas Leeds have a lack of experienced attacking talent playing week-in-week-out, partly due to regular injuries to their forwards.