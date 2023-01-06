(Video) Antony opens the scoring at Old Trafford in FA Cup tie against Everton

Manchester United’s summer signing Antony has netted his fourth goal for the club against Everton this evening.

The 22-year-old finished off an exceptional assist from Marcus Rashford and was left unmarked at the back post to open the scoring.

It is Antony’s second goal against the Toffees having scored against them in a Premier League match earlier in the season at Goodison Park.

United have been in outstanding form at Old Trafford for the past few months and will be hoping to extend that tonight.

