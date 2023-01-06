Manchester United’s summer signing Antony has netted his fourth goal for the club against Everton this evening.

The 22-year-old finished off an exceptional assist from Marcus Rashford and was left unmarked at the back post to open the scoring.

It is Antony’s second goal against the Toffees having scored against them in a Premier League match earlier in the season at Goodison Park.

United have been in outstanding form at Old Trafford for the past few months and will be hoping to extend that tonight.

That didn't take long!! ? Man United cruise into a 1-0 lead through Antony and Lampard's side will have to come back from behind… ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/ytnU2WrA8g — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.