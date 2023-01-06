(Video) Conor Coady fires Man United ahead with own goal at Old Trafford

Conor Coady has got his name on the scoresheet twice tonight – but not in the way he would have hoped. 

After Antony’s opener for Manchester United, the Everton defender capitalised on a David de Gea mistake to equalise for the Toffees in tonight’s FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

However, Coady has just netted an own goal to give the Red Devils the lead again.

Given Everton’s recent form and performances, it will be incredibly difficult to get back into the match again.

Footage courtesy of ITV. 

