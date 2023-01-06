(Video) Everton midfielder stretchered off after challenge from Tyrell Malacia

Alex Iwobi looks to have sustained a concerning injury after he was forced to leave the pitch during Everton’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United this evening.

Iwobi was showing his pace to attack United’s depleted defence to try and equalise the tie at Old Trafford.

Left-back Tyrell Malacia raced back and committed a sliding challenge, which was deemed legal by the referee, to stop the counter-attack by the Toffees.

However, it left Iwobi worse off, as he was unable to carry on or even walk off. The 26-year-old looked visibly distressed whilst being transferred onto the stretcher.

Hopefully, it is a quick recovery for the midfielder.

Take a look at the collision below:

 

Footage and images courtesy of ITV.

