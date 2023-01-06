(Video) Marcus Rashford sends United through to FA Cup fourth round with impressive spot-kick

Marcus Rashford has just netted his 13th goal of the season and rounded off Manchester United’s seventh win in a row. 

The 25-year-old stepped up to take the Red Devils’ 96th-minute penalty after Ben Godfrey brought down a rampant Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford lined up against fellow England international Jordan Pickford, who is usually an outstanding spot-kick stopper, but he was unable to keep this one out of the net.

The tie ended 3-1 with Antony scoring the opener. Conor Coady equalised for Everton before scoring an own goal and giving his opponents the lead.

All eyes will now be on the Toffees, as their dismal form has led to speculation of Frank Lampard’s imminent sacking.

