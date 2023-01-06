Manchester United’s top goalscorer of the season has opened up on his current form in comparison to recent years.

Marcus Rashford was involved in all three of United’s goals tonight; he assisted Antony for the opener, played the ball that led to Conor Coady’s own goal and converted a spot-kick to round off an outstanding performance from the Red Devils. Unsurprisingly, he was named Man of the Match.

The England international has now scored five goals and picked up three assists in five matches since returning from the World Cup.

For the 2022/2023 campaign, he has 13 goals and six assists and has completely outdone his goal contributions from last season.

The 25-year-old addressed his change in form tonight, admitting: “This is up there with the best I’ve been.”

Take a look at Rashford’s comments in full below:

"This is up there with the best I've been!" ? Man of the match Marcus Rashford reflects on the fine run of form he's been enjoying of late! ??? ?? @gabrielclarke05 | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/sxvl9nqZcF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.