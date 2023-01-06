Graham Potter has voiced his concerns about the growing injury list at Stamford Bridge this season.

After overseeing Chelsea’s sixth loss of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign, Potter will now have to reevaluate his tactical options for the forthcoming matches as another two players picked up injuries tonight.

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were forced off within 25 minutes against Manchester City this evening and will join teammates Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount in the treatment facilities at Cobham.

They face City again on January 8 in an FA Cup tie and have three league fixtures on the horizon in January.

The manager will also know that Champions League football is looming and with the league title all-but-out the picture, fans will want something to be positive about given the club’s current form.

Chelsea return to European action on February 15 against Borussia Dortmund.

Potter insists Chelsea must stick together

Post-match, Potter admitted he “feels” for the players that are injured but insists: “We must stick together.” Take a look at his comments in full below:

?? “It’s tough at the moment I must admit, I feel for the boys. We have to stick together.” Graham Potter on his sides long injury list. ? pic.twitter.com/5L7wwBiD2w — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 5, 2023

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.