Everton’s only goalscorer of the night, Conor Coady, has voiced his support for Frank Lampard amid pressure on his managerial reign.

Everton travelled to M16 this evening to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in an evening FA Cup clash.

The Red Devils opened the scoring within four minutes through Antony before Coady capitalised on a David de Gea mistake to equalise the scoreline.

However, things then took a turn for the worst for the 29-year-old as he put the ball in his own net to give United the lead again.

Late in the match, Ben Godrey brought down Alejandro Garnacho in the penalty area causing the referee to award the Reds a spot-kick, which was neatly converted by Man of the Match Marcus Rashford.

The Toffees now have one win in 12 matches and nine defeats across the season so far, leaving Lampard’s future as manager hanging in the balance, with speculation circulating of an imminent sacking.

Coady backs Lampard

Regarding his manager’s future, Coady insisted: “I don’t want to talk about that, the manager’s fantastic. He’s brilliant with all of us, in fact, he’s outstanding with all of us.”

He added: “Frank’s [Lampard] a fantastic person, we’re fighting for him.”

Watch his comments in full below:

"We're in a bad place, it's something we want to get out of as quick as possible." "Frank's a fantastic person, we're fighting for him' Conor Coady gave a passionate response to @GabrielClarke05 after Everton's defeat to Man Utd pic.twitter.com/FiNOzGrGFR — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.