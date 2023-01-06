West Ham given all clear to sign 180k-a-week Champions League winner

West Ham United have been tipped to sign Liverpool star Roberto Firmino in the winter transfer window.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour in Merseyside due to the arrival of Darwin Nunez and is rumoured to depart the club this January.

talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has outlined West Ham as a potential exit route for Firmino. The Irons sit in 17th place in the Premier League but are joint on points with Everton in 18th place, meaning a relegation battle may be on the horizon for David Moyes unless results start improving drastically.

The addition of an experienced striker with proven prolific goalscoring ability could change West Ham’s season if they could oversee a transfer imminently.

Firmino, who is earning £180k-a-week, is out of contract in the summer and so may leave for a reduced fee given his situation at Anfield.

Crooks on Firmino

Reliable Hammers insider Crooks told talkSPORT: “I could see Firmino leaving, certainly in the summer, if not this month. I think there will be clubs looking at Firmingo, maybe West Ham, who need firepower. Half of the Premier League would want Firmino if he became available.”