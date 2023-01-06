It has been reported that West Ham United have contacted the representatives of Lorient forward Terem Moffi.

The 23-year-old, is a versatile player who is primarily a left-footed center-forward but can also play on the wings.

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are interested in signing Moffi, but they face stiff competition from West Ham, who have already “spoken” with the player’s representatives about a potential move to London. West Ham have really struggled in front of the goal this season having scored only 15 goals in their last 18 games. This is why it is no surprise they are going after the versatile attacker. Moffi, who has 10 goals in 16 league games this season and has been a prolific goal scorer in recent years, could be a great addition for the Hammers.

West Ham are currently 17th in the league table and have been terrible all season. As things stand, they are in serious danger of relegation if they do not improve in the second half of the season.

And they might need a couple of big signings in January to give the team the much-needed boost.

Lorient would prefer not to lose a key player in the middle of the season, but West Ham has the financial resources to make a tempting offer. Additionally, the opportunity to move to London could be appealing to the player and he may be swayed by the interest from the Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Everton are also reportedly keeping an eye on the striker as per the report from FootMercato.