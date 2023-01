West Ham attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini could leave the club in January.

Lanzini is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so he could leave West Ham on a free transfer if a new deal isn’t agreed.

Now, according to Fichajes, River Plate are showing an interest in signing Lanzini.

With little time left on his contract, River Plate could secure Lanzini on the cheap and bring him back to his home country.