Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brais Mendez from Real Sociedad.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Gunners are looking to improve their midfield department and they are serious about the 26-year-old La Liga midfielder.

The central midfielder has been in impressive form for Real Sociedad this season scoring 10 goals and picking up 7 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal could definitely use more depth in the central midfield and Mendez would be a superb acquisition for them.

That 26-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as his central midfielders this season and the arrival of Mendez will add a new dimension to the side. Furthermore, the 26-year-old will allow the Arsenal manager to rotate his squad from time to time.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for Mendez and Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Furthermore, the Gunners are currently fighting for the Premier League title and a signing like Mendez could transform the side during the second half of the campaign.

The player has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2028 and it remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price.

Apart from the central midfield, Arsenal should look to bring in a quality attacker as well. Gabriel Jesus is sidelined with an injury and the Gunners will have to bring in someone who can share the goal-scoring burden and lead the line for the side.