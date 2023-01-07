Croatian international defender Josko Gvardiol has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old centre-back was outstanding for his country in the World Cup and several top clubs are thought to be keen on securing his services at the end of the season.

The defender has a release clause of around £112 million in his contract and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay that kind of money to secure his services.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga and he has the potential to develop into a world-class footballer.

Josko Gvardiol: "My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad", tells @RTLDanas. ??? #LFC "We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart". pic.twitter.com/TT337n0821 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2023

The player has now revealed that Premier League club Liverpool is his dream club and he has been supporting the Reds ever since he was a child.

Gvardiol revealed that he has watched a lot of Liverpool matches with his father and they covered every season in detail. The defender added that the Merseyside outfit holds a special place in his heart. The defender’s revelations will certainly come as a boost to Liverpool who have been linked with the player in recent months.

The Reds could certainly use another quality centre back and it will be interesting to see if they are encouraged to make a move for the Croatian international in the summer.

Klopp needs to bring in an upgrade on Joe Gomez and the RB Leipzig star would be a superb long-term addition to his side.