12 goal contributions this season: Newcastle dream of signing 23-year-old

Newcastle United remain interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

According to a report from BILD, the Premier League side wanted to sign the 23-year-old French winger at the start of the season but Leverkusen refused to sell him back then.

The player remains an important target for Newcastle and the Magpies are expected to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The report claims that the 23-year-old would be a dream signing for the Premier League club who are looking to improve their attacking options in the summer.

Diaby has been in excellent form this season scoring 8 goals and picking up 4 assists across all competitions for the German club.

The Frenchman has the potential to develop into a top-class player and Newcastle could certainly use someone like him. However, it will be interesting to see how manager Eddie Howe accommodates Diaby in his starting lineup, especially with Allan Saint-Maximin already at the club.

Both wingers prefer to play on the left flank and it remains to be seen how the Magpies deal with the situation if the 23-year-old joins the club at the end of the season. Diaby is unlikely to join unless he is guaranteed regular game time.

Newcastle are currently fighting for a place in the Champions League next season and they should be able to attract the top talents if they manage to finish in the top four. There is certainly no shortage of resources at the English club.