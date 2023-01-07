Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer will be difficult to pull off this month because Sporting Lisbon are holding out for a fee of around €45 million (£40m).

However, the reliable transfer expert claims that the Portuguese club’s stance could change in the summer and the 23-year-old right-back could be available for a more reasonable fee at the end of the season.

The player has a €45 million release clause and Sporting are unwilling to let him leave this month unless the clause is paid in full.

Understand Pedro Porro is top of the list for Tottenham as new right back. Spurs will try to sign Porro as player would be keen on the move. ??? #THFC It’s difficult deal in January as Sporting have been very clear: €45m release clause or no way. Stance could change in June. pic.twitter.com/HDxsTdEEEJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2023

Antonio Conte has had to rely on Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty as his right-backs this season and both players have failed to impress on a consistent basis.

On the other hand, the 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender has been in fine form and he has picked up 2 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

There is no doubt that the Spaniard would improve Tottenham at both ends of the pitch and it will be interesting to see if the London club are willing to break the bank to secure his services this month.

Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four and bringing in players like Porro this month could make a big difference in the second half of the season.

It could be the difference between making the top four and settling for Europa League football. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks now.