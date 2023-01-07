Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 28-year-old Dutch international is keen on a return to Old Trafford this month.

Depay has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona since the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha at the start of the season. He has played just four games for the Spanish outfit and he’s looking to leave in search of regular game time.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are looking to bring in an attacker after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo but they are hoping to sign a player on loan. On the other hand, Barcelona are looking to recoup some money for the Dutch international forward whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement before the January window closes.

Depay had an unsuccessful spell at Manchester United in the past and he will be looking to prove himself in the Premier League this time around. The 28-year-old can operate anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Erik ten Hag.

If Manchester United can pull off his signing for a reasonable price this month, it could prove to be a smart move for them.

Marcus Rashford is the only reliable goalscorer at the club right now and the Red Devils will have to bring in reinforcements if they want to secure a top-four finish.