Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders in the Premier League and it is no surprise that Liverpool are looking to sign him.

The Reds are expected to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner at the end of the season. All three players will be free agents and the Reds have not agreed on extensions with them yet.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to bring in midfield reinforcements and he is keeping tabs on the 21-year-old Brighton star.

The Ecuador International is reportedly valued at £45 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay the asking price for him.

According to a report from Football Insider, the midfielder is keen on a move to Liverpool and he has already informed his friends of his desire to move to Anfield. The midfield has been an area of concern for the Reds this season with key players struggling to hit top form and signing someone like Caicedo this month could be a smart decision.

Liverpool are currently fighting for a place in the top four and the 21-year-old could make a big difference for them during the second half of the season.

The Brighton midfielder is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact.

Klopp has missed someone like Gini Wijnaldum ever since the Dutchman left Liverpool and Caicedo would be the ideal long-term replacement for him. The Brighton ace will add defensive cover, relentless work ethic, press resistance, composure and flair in the middle of the park.

Furthermore, the player is only 21 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Klopp could help the youngster develop into a world-class footballer over the next few seasons.