Al-Nassr have brutally terminated Vincent Aboubakar’s contract in order to free up space for Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr have terminated Vicent Aboubakar’s contract in order to make room for new addition Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to rules set by the Saudi league, clubs are only permitted to register eight foreign players in their squads.

Before Ronaldo’s arrival, Al-Nassr already had the maximum number of foreign players allowed in their squad, so it was necessary for one player to depart in order to make room for him.

According to RMC Sport, Aboubakar’s contract with Al-Nassr was terminated by mutual agreement, and he will receive compensation. He is now a free agent.

Aboubakar’s departure allows Ronaldo to be registered and eligible to play for Al-Nassr. However, before he can begin playing for his new team, the 37-year-old must serve a ban that was imposed on him for knocking a mobile phone out of a 14-year-old’s hands in November.

He missed the first match of his two-game suspension as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ta’ee 2-0, with Ronaldo in attendance from the stands.

The Portuguese will also miss the game against Al-Shabab next Saturday, but will be eligible to make his debut for Al-Nassr on January 22 in a home match against Ettifaq.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors linking Aboubakar with a move to Manchester United. He was impressive in the World Cup for Cameroon, scoring the winner against Brazil. He has also scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists in 39 games for Al-Nassr.

Aboubakar has shown no shortage of confidence, recently stating that he is on par with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

He told 90FootballFr (via Daily Mail):

‘I’m not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don’t have the opportunity to play in a big club.’