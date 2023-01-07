Arsenal, Tottenham offered the chance to seal €50m move for 23-year-old

Arsenal and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

According to Frankfurter Rundschau, the 23-year-old defender will be a free agent at the end of the season and his representatives are currently offering him around Europe on a free transfer.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham could certainly use defensive reinforcements and the Bundesliga defender would be a quality acquisition for them on a free transfer.

However, they will have to shell out a €15 million sign-on fee and €7 million in wages per season for five years. It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are willing to spend €50 million on the player.

Ndicka has been an important player for Frankfurt and the German club will be disappointed to lose him on a free transfer. However, his contract situation means that they are powerless to stop him from leaving.

It remains to be seen whether they try and sell the player for a knockdown price this month in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The Gunners need to add more depth at the back and the 23-year-old could prove to be a useful option on a free transfer. On the other hand, Tottenham need to bring in a reliable partner for Cristian Romero and the Bundesliga defender seems like an ideal fit.

He has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

